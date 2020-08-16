1/1
Marvin W. "Skeeter" Mertz
1927 - 2020
Mertz, Marvin W. "Skeeter"

passed away, Sunday, August 9, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marcella A. Mertz (nee Stranz). Loving father of Belinda A. Mertz, Susan A. Mertz and Michael W. (Deborah) Mertz. Dear grandfather of Allie (Brandon) Hughes, Tyler (Sophie) Herr, Michaela (Jacob) McCrary, Katherine Herr and Benjamin Herr. Great grandfather of 4. Brother of the late Hazel Makowski and Dorothy Waddington.

Services: Roadside service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, DATE PENDING. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Please check Schrader.com for date of burial.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
