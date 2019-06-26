|
Hefti, Mary A. (nee Norton), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Alfred G. Hefti; dearest mother of Mary (Kenneth) Blessing and the late James Robert and John Charles Hefti; most precious grandma of James, Michael and Nicholas Blessing. She was a faithful adoration adorer at St. George and prayed her rosary daily. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, July 1, 9:30 a.m. to St. John Paul II Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to St. John Paul II St. Vincent de Paul Society. Visitation Sunday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 26, 2019