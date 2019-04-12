St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Jones, Mary A. (nee Stefan) on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Loving wife of the late Roy Dale Jones; loving mother of Steve (Becky), Ken (Lisa) Jones, and Patricia (Stephen) Jones-Stahnke; dear sister of Katherine Stefan and the late Barbara Jean (surviving Ronald) Evans; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Mon day, April 15, 10 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the appreciated. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019
