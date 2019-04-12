|
Jones, Mary A. (nee Stefan) on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Loving wife of the late Roy Dale Jones; loving mother of Steve (Becky), Ken (Lisa) Jones, and Patricia (Stephen) Jones-Stahnke; dear sister of Katherine Stefan and the late Barbara Jean (surviving Ronald) Evans; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Mon day, April 15, 10 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the appreciated. Visitation Sunday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019