Mueller, Mary A.

(nee Vogelsang) Age 89 (Dec. 25, 1930 – June 20, 2020) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Walter N. Mueller; dear mother of Ruth, Larry (Connie), Janet (Scott), Cathy (Bob), Nancy and Carol; dear grandmother of 12 wonderful grandchildren and 7 precious great-granddaughters.

Special thanks to our dear friends, Jennie, Audrey, Ann, Lisa and Connie, along with the staff at Mary Queen and Mother Center, for their care and support throughout the years.

Services: Visitation at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 670 South Laclede Station Road, 63119 on Friday, June 26 from 11:00 a.m. until celebration of Mass at 12:00 noon. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery following Mass. In lieu of flowers, Masses and prayers are appreciated, or donations may be made to the Rosati-Kain High School Mary Vogelsang Mueller Scholarship Fund, St. James the Greater Parish or Mary Queen and Mother Center. Kutis Affton Service.