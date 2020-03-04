St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Pudlowski, Mary A.

(nee Schmittgens), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Louis Pudlowski; dear mother of Marty (Debbi), Ken (Kathie), Nancy (Hadley) Greer, Joe (Chris) and Bill (Linda) Pudlowski, Mary (Tony) Simon and Amy (Brent) Wolkey; cherished grandmother of 18; great-grandmother of 3; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, March 6, 10 a.m. to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church (Meramec St.) for 11 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to St. Anthony of Padua Church or Whitehouse Retreat appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 3-8 p.m.

