Soest, Mary A. (nee Glauber), Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved wife of the late George J. Soest Sr. for 63 years; dear daughter of the late Valentine & Julia Glauber of Belleville IL; loving mother of Michele Soest, Janet Soest, George J. (Judy) Soest Jr. and the late Marie Soest Green; cherished grand- mother of Kelly Soest Williams (James), Gaberiel Soest, Danielle Soest, Alexandra Green, Angela Soest, Christian Green, Anthony Soest, Austin Green, Benjamin Soest; dear sister of Martha (the late Robert) Halvack and Margie Frank; our dear aunt, greataunt, cousin and friend to many. Mary was a nurse, homemaker & seamstress. She liked to read, do word puzzles, and go too rummage sales. She lived for her husband, children, & grandchildren. Services: Visitation Thursday, April 11, 2019, Jay B. Smith Funeral Home Maplewood from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Service Friday, April 12, 2019, open casket from 10-11 with an 11 a.m. Mass at St. James the Greater, 1360 Tamm Ave., St. Louis, MO 63139. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials can be made to: Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019