Soest, Mary A. (nee Glauber), Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved wife of the late George J. Soest Sr. for 63 years; dear daughter of the late Valentine & Julia Glauber of Belleville IL; loving mother of Michele Soest, Janet Soest, George J. (Judy) Soest Jr. and the late Marie Soest Green; cherished grand- mother of Kelly Soest Williams (James), Gaberiel Soest, Danielle Soest, Alexandra Green, Angela Soest, Christian Green, Anthony Soest, Austin Green, Benjamin Soest; dear sister of Martha (the late Robert) Halvack and Margie Frank; our dear aunt, greataunt, cousin and friend to many. Mary was a nurse, homemaker & seamstress. She liked to read, do word puzzles, and go too rummage sales. She lived for her husband, children, & grandchildren. Services: Visitation Thursday, April 11, 2019, Jay B. Smith Funeral Home Maplewood from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. Service Friday, April 12, 2019, open casket from 10-11 with an 11 a.m. Mass at St. James the Greater, 1360 Tamm Ave., St. Louis, MO 63139. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials can be made to: Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary A. Soest.
Jay B. Smith Funeral Homes
7456 Manchester Rd
Maplewood, MO 63143
(314) 781-1115
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019