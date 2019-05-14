St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Ullo, Mary A. (nee Fiala), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Gus Ullo; dear mother of Greg (Libby) Ullo, Linda Selsor, Gary Ullo and Denny (Pam) Ullo; dear grandmother of Dawn, Kelly, Jessica, Nick, Adam, Abby, Katharine, Angie and the late Danny; our dear, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, May 17, 9:30 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 14, 2019
