Wolf, Mary A.

(nee Jovanovic) passed away August 25th, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph Wolf, loving mother of the late Susan Matula, Rudolph (Carol) Wolf, Mitzi (Mike) Hirbe, Rosie (Jerry) Donovan and Joseph (Pat) Wolf, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Services: Mass at St. Catherine Laboure, 9740 Sappington Rd., Sept. 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the .