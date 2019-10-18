Wolff, Mary A. Threnn

(nee Hacker), 98, former St. Louis resident, died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in Tulsa OK. For many years she was the administrative secretary in the Pharmacology Dept. at Washington University Medical School and later was an executive secretary at Printing Industries. She was an active member of Southampton Presbyterian Church. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, and her sister, Evelyn Read. Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, she is survived by her daughter, Christie Threnn Morehead and son-in-law Dr. John Morehead of Tulsa OK; son, Robert Threnn and wife Kim Threnn of St. Louis; grandchildren Robert (Jennifer) Morehead, Christopher Morehead, Erica Threnn and Jay Threnn; great-grandchildren Carolyn, Ollie, Vivian, and Alexander Morehead; niece Diane (Jeff) Francis of Medford MA; and stepson Richard (Gail) Wolff of St. Louis.

Services: There will be a memorial service in Tulsa OK. The graveside service will be held Monday, Oct. 21, at 11:00AM at Sunset Memorial Park, 10180 Gravois Road, Affton MO.