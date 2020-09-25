1/
Mary Agnes Boyer
{ "" }
Boyer, Mary Agnes

(nee Fuller) on Monday, April 20, 2020. Loving wife of the late Thomas Boyer. Loving mother of Tiemin (Robert) Kunkel. Loving grandmother of Julie (Luke Hinkle) Kunkel, Robin (Will) Perman and Elise (Brett) Scott. Dear great-grandmother of Clementine and Josephine Hinkle, Ava and William Perman, and Isla and Jack Scott. Dear sister of Norma Hollansworth, Ruth Fuller, Jane Schweppe and the late Wilma Yunis. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: A memorial visitation will be held at Kutis So Co Chapel (5255 Lemay Ferry) on Mon. 9/28/20 from 11 a.m. until service at 12 Noon. Inurnment at JB National Cemetery




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
SEP
28
Service
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
