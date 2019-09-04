St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Queen of All Saints Church
6603 Christopher Drive
St Louis, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Brynda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Agnes Brynda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Agnes Brynda Obituary

Brynda, Mary Agnes

(nee Geisman) Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

Mary is survived by her beloved husband Bill of 67 years; loving mother of Bill (Beverley) Brynda, Bob (Jane) Brynda, Ben (Mary Ann) Brynda; proud Grandma of Michelle, Chrissy, Laurie, Katie, Bill, Kristie and loving Great Grandma of Joe, Sophia, Olivia, Jake, Ryan, Clare, Logan and Paige and brother in law Br. William Brynda, FSC.

Mary retired from St Louis University where she enjoyed working for many years and traveling the world with her husband.

Services: Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road St Louis, MO 63129 followed immediately at 10:30 a.m. by a funeral Mass at Queen of All Saints Church, 6603 Christopher Drive, St Louis, MO 63129. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a tribute donation to Queen of All Saints St Vincent DePaul Society or Mercy Hospice South – de Greeff Hospice House would be greatly appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now