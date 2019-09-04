|
Brynda, Mary Agnes
(nee Geisman) Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Saturday, August 31, 2019.
Mary is survived by her beloved husband Bill of 67 years; loving mother of Bill (Beverley) Brynda, Bob (Jane) Brynda, Ben (Mary Ann) Brynda; proud Grandma of Michelle, Chrissy, Laurie, Katie, Bill, Kristie and loving Great Grandma of Joe, Sophia, Olivia, Jake, Ryan, Clare, Logan and Paige and brother in law Br. William Brynda, FSC.
Mary retired from St Louis University where she enjoyed working for many years and traveling the world with her husband.
Services: Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road St Louis, MO 63129 followed immediately at 10:30 a.m. by a funeral Mass at Queen of All Saints Church, 6603 Christopher Drive, St Louis, MO 63129. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a tribute donation to Queen of All Saints St Vincent DePaul Society or Mercy Hospice South – de Greeff Hospice House would be greatly appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019