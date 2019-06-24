|
|
Cibulka, Mary Agnes (nee Murphy) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, June 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William George Cibulka; dear mother of William (Barbara), Michael (Amy), Tim (Elaine), Patrick and James (Mary Jude) Cibulka; dear grandmother of Jeffrey, Matthew, Katie, Mallory, Sean, Parker, Renee and Billy; dear Sissy of Leo, Bob and the late Tony and Bernie Murphy; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, June 27, 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. Mrs. Cibulka was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. Contributions to St. Vincent Depaul Society appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 3-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 24 to June 25, 2019