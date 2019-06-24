St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cibulka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Agnes Cibulka

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Agnes Cibulka Obituary
Cibulka, Mary Agnes (nee Murphy) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, June 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William George Cibulka; dear mother of William (Barbara), Michael (Amy), Tim (Elaine), Patrick and James (Mary Jude) Cibulka; dear grandmother of Jeffrey, Matthew, Katie, Mallory, Sean, Parker, Renee and Billy; dear Sissy of Leo, Bob and the late Tony and Bernie Murphy; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, June 27, 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. Mrs. Cibulka was a graduate of Notre Dame High School. Contributions to St. Vincent Depaul Society appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 3-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 24 to June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now