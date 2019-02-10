Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Alice Jenkins. View Sign



Jenkins, Mary Alice 87, peacefully passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. She joins her late husband, Donald, her daughter, Sharon, her parents George and Clara Morrison, her sister Nancy Roberts, great-grandson, Christopher Michael Jenkins, Jr. and many close friends and relatives in heaven. Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, she spent her last years as a resident at the Beehive Homes of Oregon, Wisconsin. Mary was surrounded by her family as she transitioned from their loving arms to God's loving arms. Born April 26, 1931 in St. Louis, Missouri to George and Clara Morrison, she was the eldest sibling of the Morrison sisters, Nancy, Martha and Susan. Mary wed the love of her life, LeRoy Donald Jenkins in Ferguson, Missouri on February 3, 1951. They mainly lived in Spanish Lake, Missouri raising their five children, Gregory, Christopher, Sharon, Andrew and Matthew. Mary had a full life raising her family and being active in her church, North Hills United Methodist Church in Ferguson. Over the years, she served as a youth leader and administrative board member, as well as being a participant in many youth group mission trips throughout the United States. She was involved in the United Methodist Women activities and a weekly member of the Wednesday Morning Breakfast Group. Mary volunteered at FISH, an organization who assists the needy with clothes and other items. She worked when her children were older; first, for Central Methodist College as a part-time secretary and, after the loss of her husband, worked for the F-15 Engineering department at McDonnell Douglas Corporation eventually retiring from there. Mary's lifetime was dedicated to her family, who loved her very much, her faith and her community. She enjoyed playing bridge, quilting, reading, walking and being with her family. For her 60th birthday, she jumped from an airplane in a skydiving adventure and was known for driving a Pt Cruiser with flames painted down each side. Her life was awesome! She is survived by her children and their spouses; Gregory (Barbara) Jenkins, Florissant, MO, Christopher (Cheryl) Jenkins, Gilroy, CA, Andrew (Shelli) Jenkins, Oregon, WI, Mathew (Kristie) Jenkins, Oshkosh, WI, and son in law Mark (Karen) Overstreet. She also leaves behind 22 loving grandchildren and 23 amazing great-grandchildren; 2 sisters Martha Morrison, St. Peters MO, Susan (Tom) Allen, Richmond Virginia. Mary was a beloved mother, sister, aunt and good friend - she will be missed by all who knew her. Services: A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at North Hills United Methodist Church at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Lupus Foundation or the . Many thanks to the staff of the Beehive Homes of Oregon and to the Agrace Hospice Care for their love and kindness. Please know, you were and are loved by Mary and her family. May the Lord bless you and keep you; May the Lord make his face to shine upon you; May the Lord life up his countenance upon ALL of you and give you peace. Please leave condolences at fosterfuneralhomes.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

