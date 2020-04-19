Mary Alice Marty
Marty, Mary Alice Mary Alice Marty (nee Cottle), 89, Tuesday, April 14th, 2020. Wife of late Francis X. Marty; mother of Mary E (Mark Beindorff), George (Lynne Kramer), James, Kathy Beindorff, Dave (Gina Bartoni); grandmother to Jeffrey, Richard, Kevin, Sean, Madison, Devin, Dominic. She donated her body to St. Louis University. Memorial Mass and Service at St. John Paul Church will be held at a later date. Memorials to the St. Vincent DePaul Society appreciated in lieu of flowers.

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020.
