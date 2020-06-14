Marty, Mary Alice
(Nee Cottle) 89, Tuesday, April 14th, 2020.
Wife of late Francis X. Marty, mother of Mary E (Mark Beindorff), George (Lynne Kramer), James, Kathy Beindorff, Dave (Gina Bartoni), grandmother to Jeffrey, Richard, Kevin, Sean, Madison, Devin, Dominic. She donated her body to St. Louis University.
Services: Memorial Mass and Service will be held on June 20, at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Paul II Church in Affton. Memorials to the St. Vincent DePaul Society appreciated in lieu of flowers.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.