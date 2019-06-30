Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Alma (Mueller) Keirle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Keirle, Mary Alma (Mueller) 96, of Ballwin, MO, passed away June 8, 2019, in St. Louis, MO. Mrs. Keirle was born in Alton, IL June 4, 1923, the daughter of George L. and Helen V. (Ott) Mueller. She was married 62 years to the late Gordon C. Keirle. Mrs. Keirle graduated from Alton High School and Shurtleff College, then earned a Master of Science in Mathematics from the University of Illinois at UrbanaChampaign. She served as Registrar and Math Dept Chair at Shurtleff. During that time, she was President of the Alton chapter of Soroptimist International and traveled to England and France as the group's U.S. representative. Mary worked in the corporate sector as a mathematician in the aerodynamics department of Sverdrup & Parcel until her husband was transferred to Decatur, IL where she taught at Millikin University. Another job transfer brought the Keirles to St. Louis and Mary's career turned to raising their two daughters, later returning to the classroom at St. Louis Community College where she retired after 30 years. Mary's love for teaching and for her students was evidenced in the countless hours she spent tutoring anyone who desired to learn. A dedicated volunteer for the St. Louis National Charity Horse Show, Mary first volunteered with the Trophy Committee in 1983 and became the Committee's Chair the following year, a position she held for 35 years. She served on the Horse Show's Executive Board as the Executive Vice President, Recording Secretary, and Corresponding Secretary, Chaired the Nominating Committee, is a member of the Hall of Fame, and in 2004 was awarded the Horse Show's August A. Busch, Jr. Spirit of St. Louis Award. Additionally, Mary was active in the GX chapter of P.E.O. International and the Ballwin Historical Society. Mary loved people, math, dancing, history, fashion, animals, art, musical theater, Cardinals, and St. Louis. She supported many area institutions in St. Louis, as well as the Alton Historical Society. She was an annual participant in the Forest Park Hat Luncheon and in 2018, when the Muny celebrated 100 years, Mary celebrated, too. As a lifelong theatergoer, she and the Muny grew up together. Her greatest passion, however, was spending time with family, friends, and her four grandchildren. Survivors are daughters Alyson (Peter) Angus of Westport, CT and Neale (Don) Rebman of Glendale, MO; four grandchildren, Andrew Angus, John Jack Angus, Peter Alex Angus, and Berkeley Rebman; sister-in-law, Jeanne T. Keirle; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, honorary daughters and sons, and treasured friends of all ages. Brother, Dr. George Mueller, predeceased Mrs. Keirle. A very special thank you to the compassionate care assistants who helped her these past two years to continue enjoying the activities and travel she loved. A celebration of life and reception will take place on July 14, 2019, 3 pm - 6 pm, at Third Degree Glass Factory, 5200 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, MO. Interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO on July 15, 2019, at 11:15 am. In honor of Mary's extraordinary contributions to the St. Louis National Charity Horse Show, the Grand Prix will be renamed in her honor. Memorial donations may be made in her honor to: St. Louis National Charity Horse Show, 288 Howell Rd., Defiance, MO 63341,

