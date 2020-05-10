Heaven is a better place to be today with the addition of Angie. She was truly one of a kind, always loving and the life of the party. I literally knew her all my life, from the days on St Pius Lane to the funerals of my parents. There is a wonderful reunion going on right now with Don, the Schuttes, the Davies, and my parents, the Jacksons. My deepest sympathy to all her family, she left a wonderful legacy and will be missed.

Jean Parker