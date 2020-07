Alvey, Ann Marie

(nee Ballard), on July 26, 2020. Beloved wife of William Alvey; loving mother of Steven (Carolyn) and Jason (Sanae) Alvey and Gary (April) Miller; cherished grandmother of Katheryn, Justin and Aiden and Isabella; dear sister of Robert and William Ballard.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Tues., July 28, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.