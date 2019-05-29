Autenrieth, Mary Ann (nee Bazan) of Bridgeton, MO, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Lionel Bud Autenrieth; cherished daughter of the late Walter Bazan and Helen Quoss; loving aunt of Renee (Deborah Kite) Kraml, Norah Amato; special cousin of Nancy Koplar; treasured greataunt of Erin and Zach Benuso; and Steven and Marie Kraml. Mary Ann is also preceded in death by her sister, Eileen Kraml, and nephew Michael Kraml. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary Ann's name to Catholic Charities. Services: Visitation Wed., 6/5, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Memorial Service to follow, 1 p.m. Baue Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay St. Contact (636) 946-7811 or visit baue.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 29, 2019