Bange, Mary Ann

76, of Ellisville, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Mary Ann was born September 28, 1943 in Elsberry, Missouri to Edward Isadore and Marcella Susan Pohlen Bange. She resided in Elsberry until 2004, when she moved to Bowling Green. In 2014, she relocated to Jefferson City, where she resided until her move to St. Louis in 2015.

Mary Ann is survived by brother, Dennis Bange of O'Fallon, Missouri; sisters: Louise Spresterbach of Eureka, Missouri, and Beatrice Schmidt of Hospers, Iowa; sister-in-law, Linda Bange of Jefferson City, Missouri; and 33 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Gregory Bange and Paul Bange; and sister, Loretta Jurotich.

Mary Ann was a member of the Holy Infant Church in St. Louis. She loved singing, crafting, and eating out. Mary Ann also enjoyed playing cards and dominos. She was active in her Ladies Church Group, Christ Renews His Parish.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Holy Infant Parish in Ballwin, Missouri at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in St. Clement Cemetery in Bowling Green, Missouri. Bibb-Veach Funeral Home in Bowling Green is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Holy Infant Parish or Camp Quality Central Missouri at P. O. Box 953, Jefferson City, Missouri.