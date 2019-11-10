Barry, Mary Ann

(nee Hogan) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tues., Nov. 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael Gregory Barry, dear mother of Michael (Cathy), Bridget (Rich) Kirkendall, Mark (Tammy), Matthew (Megan), Maggie (Kelly) Keady, Ann (Joe) Hennessey, Nora (Kevin) Petersen, Molly (Joe) Wagner, and Patrick (Allison) Barry, dear daughter of the late James O. and Lorine E. (nee Staehlin) Hogan, dear grandmother of Michael, Mary Grace, Daniel, Ann Marie, Grace, Clare, Finn and James Barry, Lucy and Kit Kirkendall, Molly, Conor and Rory Keady, Catherine, Maggie, Sean and Patsy Hennessey, Abby, Will, Callum, Kevin, and Mia Petersen, Henry, Leo, Billy, Tommy, Audrey, Josie and Peter Wagner, dear sister of the late Sister James Lorene Hogan, C.S.J., Rosemary (William) Childress, Monsignor Daniel Hogan, and Kathleen (Jack) Geary, dear daughter-in-law of the late Michael David and Helen Margaret Barry, dear aunt, great-aunt, and cousin.

Services: Visitation and funeral Mass will be held Tues., Nov. 12 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 7316 Balson Ave., University City. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. with the Mass to follow at 11 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS