Basler, Mary Ann

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Theresa Mary Ann (nee Gerard) Basler died Tuesday, June 30th, 2020, at Mother of Good Counsel Nursing Home in Normandy, Missouri. Mary Ann is survived by her 6 children, 29 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren (and two on the way!)

Services: A visitation will be held Thursday, July 2nd, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at HUTCHENS MORTUARY, 675 Graham Road, Florissant, Missouri 63031. A solemn high Mass will be held Friday, July 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at, ST. FRANCES DE SALES ORATORY, 2653 Ohio Avenue, Saint Louis, Missouri, 63118. Burial to immediately follow at VALLE SPRING CEMETERY, in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. Memorials in Mary Ann' honor may be made to the Mother of Good Council Home.