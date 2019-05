Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Becker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Becker, Mary Ann (nee Emken) died suddenly on May 20, 2019. Preceded in death was her adoring husband Joseph and cherished son Karl. Heartbroken children Mary Jane, Mary Elizabeth (Brice), Mary Margaret (Bill), Paul (Cyndi), and Amy (Steve) will miss her terribly. Her humorous quickwitted nature amused her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Proud sister to Kurt (Peggy Ann) and Mark, O.S.A.. Mary Ann was born in St. Louis, raised her children in St. Louis Hills and created many family memories at Innsbrook Estates. She enjoyed 10 years in Naples, Florida and returned to St. Louis in 2014. Mom loved her Cardinals baseball, world traveling, Jeopardy, reading, her many pets and crossword puzzles. Her stylish ways and sassiness brought smiles to many. A memorial Mass is being planned.

