Mary Ann Brake
Brake, Mary Ann (nee Baer) Daughter of the late Rowena & Allen Baer, loving wife of Gary Brake, beloved mother of Kimberly Jones and Allen (Jenni) Brake. Sister of the late Bob (Rose) Baer of Boston and Kathy (Dae) Lyons. Sister-in-law of Terry (Jeanie) Brake of Webb City, MO. Loving grandmother of Jordan Jones and Dominic, Hannah and Grayson Brake. She was a cousin, aunt and friend to many others. Mary attended Bishop DuBourg High School and University of Missouri, Columbia. She worked for many years at Dun & Bradstreet as an outside credit reporter before she and her husband, Gary, opened a successful communications business. Their business flourished for 17 years until Mary retired due to illness. Mary enjoyed being active in her church, St. Roch, sewing, painting, and working on her 100-year-old home. She will be greatly missed. Please visit her Memorial page at: https://www.kutisfuneralhomes.com/


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
I didn,t know Mary,however it sounds like she was quite the woman and accomplished many endeavors in her life. My heart goes out to Gary and his family.. Harry
Harry Belli
Friend
