Bridge, Mary Ann Mary Ann Bridge (Manion), Born June 22, 1933. Resting in peace March 30, 2019. Muffie loved and was loved by many. A career flight attendant for Delta for over 30 years, Muffie was a pioneer of her time. An avid golfer, card player, jigsaw master and chef extraordinaire, Muffie loved engaging with others and debating current events. Preceded in death by her parents James S. and Gladys L. Manion and her husband John Bridge, and sister Jeannie Allen, and brother-in-law Everett Allen. Survived by her brother James L. Manion and nieces Ruthie Allen, Peggy Manion, and nephews Jamie Allen, Lang Manion and Stafford Manion; grandnieces Grace Lincoln, Jenny Allen, Maddie Allen and grandnephews Tim Lincoln and Ford Manion. Services: Services were be Friday, April 5th 2:00 p.m. at St. Michael's Church, 1801 Sage Road, Houston TX 77056

