Burmeister, Mary Ann (nee Wodecker), Tuesday, May 07, 2019. Dear wife of the late Edward O. Burmeister; loving mother of Charles E. (Deborah A.) Burmeister and the late Michael K. Burmeister; beloved grandmother of Thomas E. (Angela L.) Burmeister and Alison A. Berry; dear great-grandmother of Payton, Jayla, Riley, Charles, Evan and Alex; dear sister of the late Charles Bud Wodecker and Sylvia A. Harris and families. Services: Visitation Tuesday, May 14, 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m., at St. Ferdinand Church, 1765 Charbonier Rd., Florissant, followed by 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Stray Rescue of St. Louis. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019