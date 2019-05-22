Carey, Mary Ann (nee Engelbrecht) Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph L. Carey; dear mother of Jeff (Ruth) Carey, Vicki (Tony) Marino, Jodi (Dan) Walsh and Karen (Sean) Simpson; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at the ORTMANN STIPANOVICH Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Thurs., May 23 from 9-11 a.m. then to St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 12934 Marine Ave., St. Louis, MO 63146 for 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network appreciated (https://www.pancan.org). Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 22, 2019