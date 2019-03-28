Mary Ann Covert

Covert, Mary Ann Mary Ann Covert (nee Skaggs) Age 72, went home to the Lord, March 26th, 2019. Beloved Mother of Dennis Jr. (Angie) Covert and Melissa Covert. Dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. Services: Sunday, March 31st, 1:00 p.m., Eureka Elks Lodge, 19 W. 1st Street, Eureka, MO. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Lewis Memorial Chapel 587 Lewis Rd., Eureka, MO 63025.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019
