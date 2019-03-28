Covert, Mary Ann Mary Ann Covert (nee Skaggs) Age 72, went home to the Lord, March 26th, 2019. Beloved Mother of Dennis Jr. (Angie) Covert and Melissa Covert. Dear grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. Services: Sunday, March 31st, 1:00 p.m., Eureka Elks Lodge, 19 W. 1st Street, Eureka, MO. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to Lewis Memorial Chapel 587 Lewis Rd., Eureka, MO 63025.
|
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019