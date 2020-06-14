Mary Ann Ford
Ford, Mary Ann

(nee Potts) entered into her Heavenly home on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Beloved wife of John J. Ford; loving mother of Christine (Pato) Rivera (nee Stasiak) and Nicholas (Marcy) Stasiak, Stacey (Janice) Ford and Cory (Patty) Ford, cherished grandmother of Brittany, Brandon, Bryan, Mario, Diego, Ethan, Emily, Hayden, Landon and Isabella, daughter of the late Russell and Leona Potts ; dearest sister of David (Debbie) Potts, Gary (Kathy) Potts, Nancy George, Sandy (Russell) Manion and the late Eddie Potts and Freddie Potts; adored sister-in-law of Gene (Karen) Summers and Carol (Paul) Abendroth; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, June 19, 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Breast Cancer Research Foundation in memory of Mary's best friend, Mary Lou Fontana greatly appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
