Mary Ann Gerrein

Valhalla Cemetery & Funeral Chapel
7600 St Charles Rock Road
St. Louis, MO
63133
(314)-721-4900
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BELLERIVE Garden's Mausoleum Chapel
740 North Mason Road
Creve Coeur, MO
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
BELLERIVE Garden's Mausoleum Chapel
740 North Mason Road
Creve Coeur, MO
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
BELLERIVE Garden's Mausoleum Chapel
740 North Mason Road
Creve Coeur, MO
Obituary
Gerrein, Mary Ann,

Age 90, entered into rest Saturday, November 23, 2019. Loving mother of Cathy (Larry) Luetkemeyer, Patti (Woody) Atkinson, Steve Gerrein and Sherry Gerrein; cherished grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 10, great-great-grandmother of 9; dearest sister of Charles Ruck, Bud Ruck, Alleen Jaggi and Shirley Needy; adored by relatives and friends.

Services: Visitation Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at BELLERIVE Garden's Mausoleum Chapel, 740 North Mason Road, Creve Coeur, Missouri 63141, and from Noon until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26 with Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Humane Society of Missouri, 1201 Macklind Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63110. Online guestbook www.valhallafunerals.net
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
