Gerrein, Mary Ann,

Age 90, entered into rest Saturday, November 23, 2019. Loving mother of Cathy (Larry) Luetkemeyer, Patti (Woody) Atkinson, Steve Gerrein and Sherry Gerrein; cherished grandmother of 10, great-grandmother of 10, great-great-grandmother of 9; dearest sister of Charles Ruck, Bud Ruck, Alleen Jaggi and Shirley Needy; adored by relatives and friends.

Services: Visitation Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at BELLERIVE Garden's Mausoleum Chapel, 740 North Mason Road, Creve Coeur, Missouri 63141, and from Noon until 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26 with Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment at Bellerive Gardens Cemetery. Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Humane Society of Missouri, 1201 Macklind Avenue, Saint Louis, MO 63110. Online guestbook www.valhallafunerals.net