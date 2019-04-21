|
Goedeker, Mary Ann (nee Hoffman) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at age 77. Loving wife of Thomas Goedeker for 54 years; devoted mother of Donna (Scott) Lay, Christine Jacob and Suzanne (Jeff) Cavnar; cherished grandmother of Andrew and Meghan Lay, Emily, Daniel, Joseph and William Jacob, Aiden and Gianna Cavnar; dear daughter of the late Harry and Opal Hoffman; dear sister-inlaw, aunt, cousin and beloved friend to many. Services: Visitation from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, at BOPP Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 23 at St. Anselm Parish, 530 South Mason Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to: St. Vincent De Paul Society at St. Anselm Parish, 530 South Mason Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 or Missionary Sisters of Saint Peter Claver, PO Box 6067, Chesterfield, MO 63006. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019