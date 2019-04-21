St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Goedeker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Goedeker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Ann Goedeker Obituary
Goedeker, Mary Ann (nee Hoffman) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at age 77. Loving wife of Thomas Goedeker for 54 years; devoted mother of Donna (Scott) Lay, Christine Jacob and Suzanne (Jeff) Cavnar; cherished grandmother of Andrew and Meghan Lay, Emily, Daniel, Joseph and William Jacob, Aiden and Gianna Cavnar; dear daughter of the late Harry and Opal Hoffman; dear sister-inlaw, aunt, cousin and beloved friend to many. Services: Visitation from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, at BOPP Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 23 at St. Anselm Parish, 530 South Mason Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. If desired, contributions may be made to: St. Vincent De Paul Society at St. Anselm Parish, 530 South Mason Road, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 or Missionary Sisters of Saint Peter Claver, PO Box 6067, Chesterfield, MO 63006. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now