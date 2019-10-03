Mary Ann Heavrin

Service Information
Kriegshauser Brothers Funeral Service
2556 South Brentwood Boulevard
St. Louis, MO
63144
(314)-962-0601
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
68 Sherman Ave.
View Map
Obituary
Heavrin, Mary Ann

(nee Beirne) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sun., Sept. 29, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Richard G. Heavrin; dear mother of Margie (John) Doll, Amy (Edward) Barr, Chris Heavrin, and Bernadette (Wil) Gorman; dear daughter of the late Joseph V. and Mary "Libby" Beirne; dear grandmother of Nick, Allen (Sarah), Ali, Courtney, Nathaniel, Annabelle, Chandler, Liam, Libby and Finn; dear sister of large extended family.

Services: Funeral Mass will be held Fri., Nov. 29 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 68 Sherman Ave. at 1:00 p.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. Celebration of Life to follow burial at location to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions to EndPolio.org appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2019
