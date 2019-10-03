Heavrin, Mary Ann

(nee Beirne) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sun., Sept. 29, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Richard G. Heavrin; dear mother of Margie (John) Doll, Amy (Edward) Barr, Chris Heavrin, and Bernadette (Wil) Gorman; dear daughter of the late Joseph V. and Mary "Libby" Beirne; dear grandmother of Nick, Allen (Sarah), Ali, Courtney, Nathaniel, Annabelle, Chandler, Liam, Libby and Finn; dear sister of large extended family.

Services: Funeral Mass will be held Fri., Nov. 29 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 68 Sherman Ave. at 1:00 p.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. Celebration of Life to follow burial at location to be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions to EndPolio.org appreciated.

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS