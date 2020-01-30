Hecht, Mary Ann

(nee Schmidt) Fortified With The Sacraments Of Holy Mother Church. Devoted wife for 66 years to the Love of her Life, Glenn. Dear mother of Colleen, Glenn (Cyndi) Jr. and Maureen (Gary). Dear Gram of Sara (Corey), Josh (Erin), Dustin (Sarah), Rachel, Jake (Sarah), MaRissa (2RRs). Great Gram of Nevaeh, Jaeda, Landon, Hunter, Kira, Destini, Sophie, Logan, Colton, DahMari, Liam, and Kane.

Mary Ann stayed home with children for 20 years, Worked for 17 years at Dorris Company, part time secretary at St. Norbert Parish in Florissant for 13 years, and volunteered at North County Thrive for 10 years. Enjoyed many fun filled trips to Cabo with Aerobic Group and many trips all over the world with Glenn.

Mom, "Gram" as she was lovingly known, will be missed immensely and remembered always. In lieu of flowers, please give a donation to Stray Rescue.

Services: Funeral Saturday, February 1, 9:30 am from Stygar Florissant Chapel and Cremation Center, 13980 New Halls Ferry Rd. Florissant to St. Norbert Catholic Church, 16455 New Halls Ferry Rd. Florissant for 10:00 am Mass. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum. Visitation Friday, 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm.