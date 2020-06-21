Mary Ann Kessler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kessler, Mary Ann

Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Myles and Ellie Kessler; dear life partner and soulmate of Herbie Adams; beloved sister of Michael Kessler and Andrew (KimberlyRosenberger) Kessler; loving aunt of Ava, Naomi, Myles. Sullivan and Carter Kessler; dear niece of Alan (Sam) Levi; best friend of Mindy, Jay and Tyler Adams. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Leukemia Society or Youth In Need appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved