Mendelson-Scripp, Mary Ann Lavis

Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 88 years. Beloved wife of the late John L. Scripp III and former wife and lifelong friend of David F. Mendelson. Cherished mother of Lori Mendelson Davis, David Mendelson, Helen (Nuni) Mendelson (David) Zimmerman, and Jonathan Mendelson. Dear former mother-in-law of Todd Davis and Karen Guskin. Beloved stepmother of Lawrence (Beatrice Affron) Scripp and Kenneth Scripp. Treasured grandmother of Rosemary Davis, Claudia Davis, William Isaac, Phoebe Mendelson, Jonah Mendelson, Ezra Mendelson, Henry Zimmerman, George Zimmerman, Oliver Zimmerman, Ashima Scripp, Miranda Scripp, and the late Caleb Scripp. As a first lieutenant in the US Air Force Mary worked as an occupational therapist but put her career on hold to start a family. Mary eventually returned to school and earned a master's degree in OT from Washington University, after which she spent many years in private practice. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and gardener; Mary's laughter, optimism, and compassion will be greatly missed. A memorial celebration for Mary will be held at Parker's Table, 7118 Oakland Ave, Richmond Heights, MO 63117 on Saturday, August 24, 1-4 PM. Memorial contributions to The Southern Poverty Law Center or The Nature Conservancy appreciated.