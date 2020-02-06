St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Mary Ann Layton Marcinkiewicz

Mary Ann Layton Marcinkiewicz Obituary

Marcinkiewicz, Mary Ann Layton

In the arms of Jesus on February 4, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (nee Henry) Layton; loving mother of Tony Marcinkiewicz, Amy (Brad) Weaver and Tommy (Lisa) Marcinkiewicz; dearest Goy Goy of Tony, Tess, Lexi, Emma, Lauren and Jaynna; dear sister of Dennis (Jeri) Layton, Patty Layton and the late Ken (surviving Merb) Layton; dear aunt, great-aunt, niece and cousin. Special friend of Tony Marcinkiewicz, the "Lake Girls" and Carol Wibbenmeyer.

Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10451 Gravois Rd., Saturday, February 8, 9:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to de Greeff Hospice House. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020
