In the arms of Jesus on February 4, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine (nee Henry) Layton; loving mother of Tony Marcinkiewicz, Amy (Brad) Weaver and Tommy (Lisa) Marcinkiewicz; dearest Goy Goy of Tony, Tess, Lexi, Emma, Lauren and Jaynna; dear sister of Dennis (Jeri) Layton, Patty Layton and the late Ken (surviving Merb) Layton; dear aunt, great-aunt, niece and cousin. Special friend of Tony Marcinkiewicz, the "Lake Girls" and Carol Wibbenmeyer.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10451 Gravois Rd., Saturday, February 8, 9:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to de Greeff Hospice House. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020