Sister Mary Ann Luth OSU
Luth, OSU, Sister Mary Ann

Sister Mary Ann Luth, OSU, died peacefully July 28, 2020, at St. Andrews at Francis Place in Eureka, Mo. She was 100. Born May 28, 1920, in St. Louis to Louis H. and Marie Burke Luth, she entered the Ursuline Sisters in 1940 and professed her vows in 1943. Sister Mary Ann earned a bachelor's degree from the College of New Rochelle and a master's degree from St. Louis University. An educator for more than 40 years, she taught at Ursuline Academy from 1946-48 and 1949-55 and was principal from 1955-59. She taught at Eugene Coyle High School from 1948-49. She was president of Springfield College in Springfield, Ill., and served in Alton, Ill., Frontenac, Minn., and New Orleans, La. She was a councilor on the Ursuline leadership team from 1966-71. She is survived by a brother, Fred Luth.

Services: A memorial Mass will be held later. Gifts in Sister Mary Ann's memory may be made to the Ursuline Sisters, 353 S. Sappington Road, St. Louis, MO 63122.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 2, 2020.
