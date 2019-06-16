|
Morrow, Mary Ann (nee Deeken) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, June 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William F. Morrow; dear mother of Thomas, James (Kathy), Mary (Patrick) Hannibal, Joan (Kirk) Bast, Michael (Kathleen), Robert (Lori), Judy (Paul) Enright, Stephen, Joseph (Katie), Andrew and the late William F. Morrow Jr.; loving grandmother of 28 and greatgrandmother of 4; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, June 19, 9:15 a.m. to Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Epiphany Catholic Church. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019