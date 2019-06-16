St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Morrow, Mary Ann (nee Deeken) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, June 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William F. Morrow; dear mother of Thomas, James (Kathy), Mary (Patrick) Hannibal, Joan (Kirk) Bast, Michael (Kathleen), Robert (Lori), Judy (Paul) Enright, Stephen, Joseph (Katie), Andrew and the late William F. Morrow Jr.; loving grandmother of 28 and greatgrandmother of 4; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, June 19, 9:15 a.m. to Epiphany of Our Lord Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Epiphany Catholic Church. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019
