Mott, Mary Ann (nee Lane) Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John R. Mott Sr.; dear mother of Victoria Ann (Frederick) Peiffer, Kathrine Drennen, Lisa (Lee) Stevens, Mark (Helen) Burroughs and April (Jim) Baumann; dear step-mother of John R. (Beth) Mott Jr., David Lee Mott and Cheryl (Terry) Serra; cherished grandmother of 26 and greatgrandmother of 14; dear sister of Michael A. Lane; our dear niece, aunt, cousin and friend to many. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Saturday, May 25, 9:30 a.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Mary worked for Deaconess Hospital for 38 years. Contributions to the appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 23, 2019