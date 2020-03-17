Mary Ann Paradiso

Mary Ann Paradiso (nee Lattuada), 98, of Ballwin, MO, passed away at home March 14, 2020. Mary Ann was born July 8, 1921 in Danville, IL, graduated from the University of Illinois in 1943 and married Sam J. Paradiso. They lived in Kalamazoo MI, for 60 years before moving to Meramec Bluffs in 2003. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Sam. She is survived by her daughters Ann (Ron) Kozminske and Linda (Steve) Kline; grandchildren Kevin (Mandy) Kozminske and Kristen (Ryan) Muck; great-grandchildren Abigail and Tyler Kozminske, and Natalie and Emily Muck. Mary Ann will be laid to rest in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Danville, IL, following a private service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2020
