Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
314-772-3000
More Obituaries for Mary Plasmeier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Plasmeier

Mary Ann Plasmeier Obituary
Plasmeier, Mary Ann fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved aunt of Ann Kraus and the late John Kraus; dear great-aunt of Teresa, Peter and Rachel; our dear cousin and friend. Mary Ann was a kind and warm person. She was involved in genealogy and historical preservation, and she was a faithful member of the catholic church, which was very important to her. Services: Funeral from KUTIS CITY CHAPEL, 2906 Gravois, Saturday, March 2, 9:15 a.m. to St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (Kingshighway) for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to Catholic Charities, or V.F.W. appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019
