Plasmeier, Mary Ann fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved aunt of Ann Kraus and the late John Kraus; dear great-aunt of Teresa, Peter and Rachel; our dear cousin and friend. Mary Ann was a kind and warm person. She was involved in genealogy and historical preservation, and she was a faithful member of the catholic church, which was very important to her. Services: Funeral from KUTIS CITY CHAPEL, 2906 Gravois, Saturday, March 2, 9:15 a.m. to St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church (Kingshighway) for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions to Catholic Charities, or V.F.W. appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2019