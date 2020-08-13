Roach, Mary Ann

of Loganville, GA, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church, 3200 Brooks Drive SW, Snellville, GA 30078. Father Cyriac Mattathilanickal MS will serve as Celebrant. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. Mary Ann was born on October 15, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late William & Mary Katherine Azerolla Lee. She graduated from St. Alphonsus High School in 1960 and married the love of her life, George, on September 29, 1962. Mary Ann was a member of St. Oliver Plunkett Catholic Church and was involved with St. Vincent de Paul and other charities. She was also very involved with her boys in Cub Scouts and was a den mom and den leader. She loved traveling, cruises, reading magazines, holiday decorating (especially Christmas), frogs, and butterflies. Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 57 years, George Paul Roach, III of Loganville; sons & daughters-in-law, George Paul Roach IV of Ballwin, MO, Timothy Roach of Pleasanton, CA, Steven & Bridgette Roach of Loganville, and Matthew & Tonya Roach of Monroe; as well as 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Vincent de Paul at www.svdpgeorgia.org Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com