Schoeller, Mary Ann (nee Diel) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Tues., Feb. 12, 2019. Loving wife of Jerry Schoeller; dearest mother of Steven, Craig, and Joan (Steve) Schoen; dear grandmother of Kellie, Chase, Emily; dear sister of Betty Dean. Dear friend of many. Services: Service Tues., Feb. 19, 9 a.m. from Buchholz Valley of Flowers Mortuary, 619 Rue St. Francois, Florissant, to Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, 150 N. Elizabeth Ave, for a 10 a.m. Mass. Entombment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Ann's Memory may be made to . Visitation Monday, 4-8:00 p.m. at Buchholz. Online guestbook at www.buchholzmortuary.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019
