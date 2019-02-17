Schoeller, Mary Ann (nee Diel) Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Tues., Feb. 12, 2019. Loving wife of Jerry Schoeller; dearest mother of Steven, Craig, and Joan (Steve) Schoen; dear grandmother of Kellie, Chase, Emily; dear sister of Betty Dean. Dear friend of many. Services: Service Tues., Feb. 19, 9 a.m. from Buchholz Valley of Flowers Mortuary, 619 Rue St. Francois, Florissant, to Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, 150 N. Elizabeth Ave, for a 10 a.m. Mass. Entombment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Ann's Memory may be made to . Visitation Monday, 4-8:00 p.m. at Buchholz. Online guestbook at www.buchholzmortuary.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann Schoeller.
Buchholz Valley Of The Flowers
619 Saint Francois St
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 839-2020
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019