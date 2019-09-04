Schoemehl, Mary Ann

Fortified with Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Sunday September 1, 2019. Beloved spouse of Nancy L. Mattli; dear sister of Michael (Karen) Schoemehl, Barbara (Charles Shepard) Butcher, Thomas (Melanie) Schoemehl and Richard (Jan) Schoemehl; our dear sister-in-law, niece, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Memorials to deGreeff Hospice.

Services: Funeral Saturday, September 7, 2019, 9:15 a.m. from John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes, 7027 Gravois Ave. 63116 to St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.