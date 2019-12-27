|
Stark, Mary Ann
(nee Honigfort) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Beloved wife of J. Harvey Stark; dear mother of John (Barbara), Mark, Peggy, Barbara (Joe), Matthew (Kathy), Linda, Anna (Bob), Mary Beth (Terry), Luanne (Matt) and David; dear grandmother of 24 and great-grandmother of 10. Our dear sister, aunt and friend.
Services: Memorial Visitation at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church (11910 Eddie and Park Rd., 63126), Saturday, December 28, 9 a.m. until Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Little Sisters of the Poor appreciated. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019