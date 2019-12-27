St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church
11910 Eddie and Park Rd
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church
11910 Eddie and Park Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Stark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Stark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Stark Obituary

Stark, Mary Ann

(nee Honigfort) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Beloved wife of J. Harvey Stark; dear mother of John (Barbara), Mark, Peggy, Barbara (Joe), Matthew (Kathy), Linda, Anna (Bob), Mary Beth (Terry), Luanne (Matt) and David; dear grandmother of 24 and great-grandmother of 10. Our dear sister, aunt and friend.

Services: Memorial Visitation at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church (11910 Eddie and Park Rd., 63126), Saturday, December 28, 9 a.m. until Memorial Mass at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Little Sisters of the Poor appreciated. A SERVICE OF KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now