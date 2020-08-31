1/1
Mary Ann Tiemeyer
Tiemeyer, Mary Ann

(nee Voellinger), ascended to Heaven on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Mary Ann was born to the late Elmer C. and Helen Voellinger (nee Pfiffner). Beloved wife of Richard J. Tiemeyer; loving mother of Mark (Teresa) and Stephen; dear sister of Helen Dee, Stan and Art. Cherished grandmother of Kristen, Gabriella, Mark Jr., Michaella, and Stephen Jr. Great-grandmother of Ace and Amora, and remembered by many family and friends.

Mary Ann was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Belleville, and married Richard in 1960. She enjoyed family, photography, golf, tennis, traveling, and volunteered with many organizations, including the Passionist Nuns. Longtime active parishioner of St. Clare of Assisi in Ellisville.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 15642 Clayton Rd., Ellisville, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities or Alzheimer's Association. Visitation at church Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's onine guest book at Schrader.com.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
