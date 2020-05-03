Williams, Mary Ann age 90, passed away peacefully at the Nazareth Living Community in St. Louis, on April 30, 2020. Born in Emerson, Nebraska on July 3, 1929 to Anna and Roy Greenwood, Mary Ann was an outgoing and giving woman, who lived her life with the strength of her faith and love of family. While attending community college in Hollywood, CA, Mary Ann met Basil (Bay) Williams. Bay joined the Air Force, they married in 1949, and spent their next 62 years together as part of the active and retired Air Force community. Assignments took them from California, to Arizona, to Ohio, to Arkansas and New York. Ultimately settling in St. Louis county, Mary Ann and Bay were active parishioners of Assumption Catholic Church. Mary Ann was Assumption's 'go-to' post-funeral planner. For decades, she was the person who made sure that grieving families had a welcoming setting and plenty of food and drink for visiting family and friends after Assumption funeral services. It was a position she cherished and her organization served as a model for those succeeded her. Mary Ann and Bay also spent many years as volunteers for the USO at Lambert International Airport. They enjoyed spending the time together, greeting and providing food and 'sage advice' to all traveling members of the armed services, whether new recruits or seasoned veterans. Having always wanted 'as many children as God would let me have', Mary Ann was an amazing mother and stalwart supporter to her 7 children: Barbara Williams (Loren Kuta), Carol Bartlow (Stephen), Debra Miller (Fred), John Williams (Cathy Shanks), Mary Pople (Mark), Michael Williams (Jacqueline), and Nancy Lovett (Chuck). Lucky enough to have had a happy grandma in their lives, Mary Ann's grandchildren include: Jennifer, Cristy and Lauren Miller; Angela Pople and Alicia Kintz; Shannon Jackson and Sean Williams; and Joel and Grace Bartlow. Known affectionately as 'La-La' to her 8 great-grandchildren, her home, and even her apartment at Nazareth, were sure to be decorated with pictures, cards and heartfelt drawings from family that simply loved spending time with her. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister, Lucille Beal and her granddaughter, Erika Miller. The Williams family warmly thanks the staff at Nazareth Living Community for their care and support during Mary Ann's final days. Those whose lives were touched by Mary Ann, are invited to attend a funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 6th, 11:00 a.m., at ASSUMPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 4725 Mattis Rd, Mehlville, 63128. This service will also be LiveStreamed at: assumptionlive.com. It will remain on that site for 48 hours. Mary Ann will be buried next to her husband in a private ceremony at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: the USO at: USOMissouri.org and/or Assumption Church at: Assumptionstl.org. Both sites allow specific, donation options.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.