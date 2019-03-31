St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Wissler, Mary Ann Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Friday, March 29. 2019. beloved daughter of the late James B. and Victoria Wissler; loving sister of Dave and Richard Wissler, Bonnie Green and the late James C. and Bob Wissler. Dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, April 1, 9:30 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to appreciated. Visitation Sunday 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019
