Mary Ann Yuan
Yuan, Mary Ann

(Phegley) 63, Fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, died July 3, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. She was the daughter of the late Lynn and Agnes Phegley; dear ex- wife of Iggy Yuan; loving mother of Brian and Kevin Yuan; sister of Tim (Jan) Phegley, Peggy (Ken) Meyer, and Kathy (Bill) Wiese; and also survived by many in laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and dearest friend Carol.

Mary attended St Joseph's Academy, St Louis University, and the University of Michigan, where she received her MBA. Her career spanned 35 years at corporations including; Cincom, Purina, Arch Coal, with the majority being spent at Anheuser-Busch. At A-B Mary was in Information Technology for ten years, before taking her leadership skills to the business side. She managed several large corporate transformations, leading her team with an amazing combination of commitment, patience, tact and expertise.

While Mary's business contributions were significant, her biggest (and lasting) impact was in making friends and changing lives. All of those who knew Mary will never forget her natural gift of always having a kind word for everyone. She was not just liked, she was loved!

The family wants to express its sincere appreciation to the staff at Parc Provence in Creve Coeur, Missouri, for the loving care they provided to Mary during her final three years.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 530 S. Mason Road, Thursday, July 9th, 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to the Alzheimer's Association, St. Louis Chapter. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anselm Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
